A joint graveside service for Sarah “Kate”/”Kathy” Foster, who passed away on Dec. 7, 2024, and her father Randall “Randy” C. Foster, who passed away on April 9, 2020, will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Old Village Cemetery, at 24 Main St. in Friendship.

For full obituaries, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

