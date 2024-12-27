Sarah Katharine “Kate”/“Kathy” Foster died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2024 at the age of 65.

Born on Feb. 24, 1959, Kate was a dedicated nurse, and impacted the lives of many during the course of her career. After graduating from Norwich University in Vermont, her professional journey included working as an operating room nurse at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta and in schools with Maine’s RSU 40. She also spent time as a home health care and traveling nurse, bringing her skills to a number of people and communities throughout the state.

Independent and tenacious, she had a witty sense of humor, and loved both reading and her pets, especially her horses.

She is predeceased by her sister, Cheryl; mother, Sarah R. Foster; and father, Randall C. Foster.

She is survived by her children, Randall Blasius, Serena Blasius, and Douglas Blasius and Douglas’s wife, Hannah Blasius. The family sends their thanks to all those who supported Kate, and a graveside service for both Kate and her father will be scheduled in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Kate’s memory to the Pope Memorial Humane Society or Friendship Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Foster family, visit Kate’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

