Sarah M. Jensen, 75, died of a short, unexpected illness on Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home in Bath.

She was born in Boothbay Harbor on April 24, 1945, a daughter of Raymond B. and Mary E. (Dodge) Libby.

Sarah graduated from Brunswick High School and was employed at Bowdoin College, where she took classes and graduated summa cum laude in 2001. She married Thomas Jensen in 1986. After her retirement from Bowdoin College, she and her husband were real estate agents at RE/Max Riverside in Topsham, later owning and operating Bay Ledge Real Estate in Damariscotta. In 2012 they retired to Cuenca, Ecuador, returning to Maine in 2016.

Sarah enjoyed gardening, home decorating, reading, and antique collecting.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; son, Dr. Alan Iverson and wife Kristin of Woodland, Calif.; daughter, Heidi Pierce and husband Sean of Wiscasset; sister, Jane Littlefield and husband Bill of Topsham; grandchildren, Emmett, Elsa, and Esme’; niece, Kym Su; and nephews, Hal, Scott, and Christopher.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath 04530 or patten.lib.me.us or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

