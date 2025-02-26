Sarah (Larlee) Jandreau passed away at home on Feb. 14, 2025 surrounded by her family. Sarah was born on June 13, 1961 and was raised in Millinocket. After graduating from Stearns High School in 1979, Sarah married her high school sweetheart, Dale; they lived in California, New York, and Limestone while Dale served in the U.S. Air Force. Sarah was a devoted wife and mother, a homeschool advocate, and was passionate about education and literacy.

In 2005, she earned an A.S. degree in social science from University of Maine Augusta. Later, she realized one of her greatest dreams and graduated from Maine College of Health Professions with a degree in nursing. She was proud of being a registered nurse and loved helping others. Her nursing career was primarily in hospice where her compassionate care was a blessing to many families. Sarah was active in her church and community and served with AmeriCorps on the Millinocket Age Friendly Committee.

Sarah loved to travel and enjoyed gardening, daily walks, and spending time with her family. Sarah never met a stranger and was an encouragement to everyone who knew her. Her kindness, compassion, humor, practicality, and selflessness will be missed. Sarah believed her purpose was to share God’s love with everyone she met; she touched many lives.

Sarah is survived by husband, Dale; a son, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Danielle, and granddaughter, Beatrice, of Mt. Vernon; a daughter, Rachel, son-in-law, Matt, and grandsons, Ryan and Levi, of Northfield, N.H., and grandson, Aiden Jandreau, of Bucksport; parents, Colleen Grantham, and Eugene and Rita Larlee, of Millinocket; sisters, Nancy Grant, of East Millinocket, Shelly Blaisdell and husband, David, of Evans, Ga., Leana Main and husband, Eric, of Glenburn; brother, Tim Ireland and wife, Laura, of Bucksport; as well as 24 nieces and nephews.

She will also be greatly missed by the Jandreaus – the family she chose – and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christine B. Foundation at chrisbfund.org or Sarah’s House of Maine at sarahshouseofmaine.org.

