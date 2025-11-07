Sarah “Sally” Rijnholt went home to her savior Jesus Christ in the early hours of Oct. 21, 2025. She was listening to her favorite gospel music with her family by her side.

Sally was born Feb. 3, 1936, in Berkeley, Calif., to Robert R. and Mildred G. York. Some of her favorite childhood memories were of spending time at Stinson Beach playing with her brother and cousins.

Sally enjoyed a career as a registered nurse after graduating from the Kaiser School of Nursing in 1956. While in nursing school, she met Wilhelmus “Bill,” and they married in 1957.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was predeceased by her beloved brother, Paul York; and many cousins.

She is survived by her three children: Erica Alspaugh, of Waldoboro and her partner, John Rex Prior, Wilhelmus “Will” Rijnholt, of Lackawanna, N.Y. and his partner, Liz Lango, and Kate Bradley, of Warren and her husband, Brian.

To her grandchildren she was Oma, and to her great-grandchildren she was Ubie. They will each carry her in their hearts.

She is also survived by her “sister,” Patty Anderson, of Harper, Texas; cousin, Shirley York-Bassel, of Oakland, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Sally loved her family fiercely. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A private family gathering will be held in 2026.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Sally’s name to the Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856 or to Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with Sally’s family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

