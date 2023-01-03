Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022.

Saramae was born in New Britain, Conn. on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin.

She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Conn., and a longtime member to TOPS in Alna. She really enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and spending time with her many nieces and nephews, her dog, and children.

Saramae was predeceased by her husband, Jason Edgerly, her parents, and two of her nephews.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Lank and her husband, Keith, of Bristol, Conn.; sister, Donna Wallace, of Alna; sister, Gail Thayer, of Whitefield; 10 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and several family members of her deceased husband’s extended family.

There will be a memorial service for Saramae at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene, 255 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

