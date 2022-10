Scott Alan Higgins Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Oct. 17, 2022. He was born on Feb. 26, 1961, the only child of Scott K. and Beatrice (Beaudoin) Higgins.

A period of public visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, where a brief fireman’s service will begin at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Scott’s name may be made to Whitefield Fire Department, 36 Town House Road, Whitefield, ME 04353.

