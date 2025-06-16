Scott Clifford Andreasen, beloved father, husband, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2025 at the age of 63 with his children by his side. Born on Oct. 6, 1961, Scott’s life was marked by his passion, creativity, and boundless love for those around him.

A gifted swimmer, Scott’s talent in the water nearly led him to the Olympics, a testament to his dedication and drive. Though his competitive swimming days concluded, his spirit of determination carried through every chapter of his life.

Scott’s culinary artistry became his true calling. His remarkable career as a chef was celebrated in numerous articles, highlighting his innovation and commitment to his craft. He brought joy to countless people through his cooking, believing that every meal was an opportunity to bring people together.

Beyond the kitchen, Scott found solace and inspiration in nature. Whether hiking through serene landscapes, capturing the beauty of the outdoors through his nature art, or simply enjoying a swim, he embraced the world around him with awe and gratitude.

But above all, Scott’s greatest joy came from his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose laughter, wisdom, and kindness will be deeply missed. His family was his heart, and he leaves behind cherished memories that will live on forever.

Scott is survived by his sister, Valerie Andreasen; brother, Christian Andreasen and wife, Kathy Andreasen; his children, Tyler Andreasen, Elizabeth Andreasen and husband, Shane Andreasen, Anthony Cennamo, and Michael Cennamo; his grandson, Samuel Andreasen. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Andreasen; and mother, Jean Andreasen. His legacy of love, passion, and resilience will continue to shine through all who knew him.

May his spirit forever swim free.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

