Scott Harlan Whitehouse Libby lost his brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on the afternoon of April 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He will be forever missed as a loving husband, devoted father, thoughtful son, beloved brother, caring uncle, wonderful teacher and loyal friend.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1969 at the Rumford Community Hospital. He graced the stage of Mexico High School with outstanding musical performances in Little Shop of Horrors and Working; graduating in 1987. He graduated from Husson College in 1992, making lifelong friendships with his beloved TKE brothers, YITB.

He found his calling as a special education teacher at Medomak Middle School. He made the effort to make a special visit to his students in February to help them cope with his illness. It was never about him. It was about everyone he loved.

Cancer may have taken his earthly body, but it never took his positive spirit, sense of humor or genuine love and concern for others. Even in the depths of illness, he was the person who wanted to pull over and help a stranded motorist. He was the father who made special birthday cakes and who drove miles and miles to get his children to where they needed to go. He never denied anyone help. He loved deeply and fiercely, and there’s no better legacy to leave on this earth.

He was predeceased by his father, Harlan Libby.

He leaves behind his wife, Sarah; children, Devin and Claire, and Jacob Maker; mother, Grace Noble and husband Don Noble; siblings, Stephanie, Beth-Ann (Michael) and Todd(Mica); nieces, Courtney and Elaila; nephews, Josh, Gregg, Luke, and John; as well as many cousins, students and friends.

Friends may stop by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 61 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta on Friday, April 16 from 5-7 p.m., to share memories and celebrate his life. All guests are asked to wear a mask, and enter and exit the building after a brief visit, giving all in attendance the time and distance needed to greet the family. There will be a private burial service for his family at the New Harbor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the family through Karen Hagar at khagar@clcymca.org; or by making a donation to support pancreatic cancer research through the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

