Scott L. Chipman, 57, of New Harbor, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2021. Born in Rockland in 1963, he was the son of Fern and Kenneth Chipman Jr.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print