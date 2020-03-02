Scott Lee Schultz, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 27, 2020 at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1965 in Hartford, Conn. to Geneva Schultz Lesperance.

Scott grew up in Wilton through junior high school. He starred as a linebacker for the Farmington Pee Wee Football Program, attended Rockland High School and then lived in Warren, Union, and Waldoboro. He was a fisherman, cut wood (logger), and owned his own company for many years. Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor camping in Rangeley and western Maine.

He was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt, NASCAR, Boston Red Sox, the NFL, and the New England Patriots. Scott was funny and kind, a teacher, respectful, and had that old-school caring. He would help anyone in need if he could. One of his greatest joys was playing with his grandchildren and getting together with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Geneva Lesperance of Rumford; his son, Ryan S. Schultz and companion Kathleen Zable of Waldoboro; son, Brandon Grubbs and companion Kirsten Cutchens of Waldoboro; son, Dylan Grubbs of Waldoboro; daughter, Sara White and husband Morgan of Damariscotta; 14 grandchildren, Adriana, Anneliese, Connor, Shawn, Layton, Bryson, Addyson, Charlotte, Wyatt, Jordan, Kyleigh, Leia, Lyla, and Rylee; brother, Leo D. Schultz and wife Karen of Palmyra; sister, Lora Cavalier of Maine; brother, Stephen Lesperance of Rumford; former wife, Lisa Schultz of Waldoboro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private celebration will be held at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

