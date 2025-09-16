Scott J. Malone, 67, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 14, 2025 after a two-year cancer battle.

He was born in Bangor, the son of George A. Malone and Rebecca Hodgkins Malone and graduated from Hampden Academy.

Scott retired from the Maine Department of Transportation where he was a bridge tender on the Carleton Bridge in Bath, followed by time spent as a railroad track maintenance supervisor in many locations all over the state.

He was a lover of all things Maine and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good game of pool with his friends at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42 in Damariscotta.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, John and Blaine; and his niece, Susan.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie Burch Malone; his brother, George Malone Jr. (Feliciana); and sister-in-law, Jill Malone. He is also deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Wayne, Stephanie, Kevin, Brandy, and Tina.

We deeply appreciate all the kind thoughts and comforting visits extended, particularly over the last few weeks. Special thanks to LeeAnna Hutchings Libby for your emotional support. You are all loved.

A graveside service on West Neck will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Direct Cremation of Maine. Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, 3121 Hotel Road, Auburn, ME 04210.

“Now and forever,

I will always be with you”

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

