Scott P. Stevenson, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2024 at the Community Living Center, Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta.

Scott was predeceased by his father, Donald Stevenson; his mother, Joyce Dexter; and stepfather, Arthur Dexter.

He leaves behind his sister, Sarah Stevenson Matel, her husband, Jim Matel; and his two beloved nephews, Seward Matel and Teddy Matel; as well as his aunt, Judith VanderSalm; cousins, Jessica VanderSalm and Jamie VanderSalm; and stepmother, Ann Stevenson.

Scott was born in New Bedford, Mass. in 1962. After living for four years in Hawaii he moved to Round Pond with his family in 1970 after his father retired from the U.S. Navy. He attended Bristol Consolidated School and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1979.

Scott worked locally before spending time in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, Scott lived in Portland, Augusta, and Round Pond. He was passionate about social causes and was a lover of rock music, world politics, and homeless animals.

He treasured time with his family. Scott will be especially remembered for his sense of humor. Scott was a kind and generous person and would want most for his friends and family to take an extra moment to reach out and help someone in need.

Scott’s family wishes to thank the amazing caring staff at the Community Living Center at the Togus VA Medical Center for their loving care and the kindness extended to Scott during his residency.

Donations can be made in Scott’s name to the local Maine charity of your choice; or to the Class of 1979 Fund at Lincoln Academy. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

