On Dec. 25, 2023, Sean Michael Hunter passed away unexpectedly. Sean was born on March 26, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich. to Mike Hunter and Sue Piasick-Hunter-Clark. Sean grew up in Holly, Mich., and spent his summers in Caseville, Mich., where the family owned a cottage. On Jan. 1, 2000, Sean moved to Nobleboro where he joined his mother and brother and stepfather. In 2001 he and his family moved to Bristol.

From 2009 to 2017 Sean spent his time living in Warren and Rockland before returning to Bristol in the summer of 2017. In the summer of 2021 he moved to Portland.

Sean loved the outdoors; one of his favorite outdoor activities was hunting with his friends and teaching the kids how to use a bow. Sean also liked camping and fishing. Music was a big part of Sean’s life and he enjoyed playing guitar. Some of his favorite songs to play were by Metallica and Alice in Chains, to name a few, and he was always singing.

Sean also had a passion for mechanics. Sean spent a few years working at Dragon Products Co. where he was a barge manager. He has also spent time as a sternman in both Bristol and Portland. Sean’s biggest accomplishment is his two girls who he shares with Lyndsey, he would light up and tell you about how Kaelyn did at her last cheer competition or how Peyton did at her basketball game.

Sean will be missed by all his family and friends; he was always there for you if you needed a hand, he could always make you laugh with his jokes or Memes he would post. Sean was also known as “Uncle Sean” to many of his friend’s children. Sean is predeceased by his father, Mike Hunter; his mother, Sue Clark; stepfather, Doug Clark; and both sets of grandparents.

Sean is survived by his daughters, Kaelyn and Peyton Hunter, and their mother, Lyndsey Dow, of Deer Isle; his brother, Jason Hunter and his partner, Ardelle Munsey, and her two children, of Freeport; his niece, Ella Hunter, of Yarmouth; and many more nieces and nephews; as well as family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life for Sean on Jan. 27, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion, 524 Waldoboro Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

