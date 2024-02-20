Shale Maynard, 34, passed away at his residence in Jefferson on Feb. 11, 2024.

Shale was born in Brunswick on Jan. 30, 1990, a son of Herb Maynard and Vicky Holbrook. Shale attended Boothbay Regional High School, class of 2008. After high school, he moved to Waldoboro and worked for Rockport Steel as a metal fabricator and certified welder. Later moving to Jefferson where he and Sam purchased a house in 2014. The two then married in 2015. Shale continued his employment in Rockport until 2020, when he started a new job in Jefferson at Madness Performance. He was embraced by the community and made lifelong friends there.

While working at Madness Performance, one of his favorite things was making vehicles fast and loud. His work will be heard throughout the Jefferson area for years to come. Shale took great pride in his work.

Shale loved riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends, taking many road trips, and making a lot of memories. He also enjoyed four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and taking his wife and children on family adventures. Shale lived his life to the fullest, especially with family and friends.

Shale leaves behind three beautiful children: Kaylin, Waylin, and Gibson, whom he loved with all his heart and soul. They were his world.

Other than his children, and mother, Shale is survived by his mother-in-law, Stephanie Flint; four brothers, Michael, Matthew, Marc and his wife, Stephanie, all of Boothbay, and Keith, of Belfast; and a sister, Joya, of Belfast. He also leaves behind one of his best friends, Will Morton. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Shale is predeceased by his beloved wife, Samantha, in 2023; his father, Herb; his nephew, Tyler Holbrook; his paternal grandparents, Herb Maynard and Nancy Cheever; and maternal grandparents, Charles “Buster” and Jeannette Gamage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vicky Holbrook, P.O. Box 846, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, for the care of Shale’s three children. Donations for funeral expenses would be appreciated also.

A celebration of Shale’s life will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

To share a memory or condolence with Shale’s family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

