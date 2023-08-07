Sharon Reed, 75, passed peacefully on July 15, 2023 with family by her side.

Sharon was born in Rockland on July 12, 1948, daughter of Ann Dodge. Sharon lived, worked, and raised her three children in Knox and Lincoln counties.

Sharon is survived by her three brothers, Harry Mank and wife, Sheila, Calvin Mank, and Jerry Willett; son, Steven Miller and family, Jennifer, Cody, Savana and Autumn; son, Scott Miller and family, Kim and Zachary; daughter, Stacy Foehrenbach and family, Ron and Kailey. Sharon had three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon spent the past two years living at Richmond Elder Care where she not only was very well cared for but also cared for all those she lived with. She was a blessing to the whole facility.

As they put it, “Sharon was a wonderful, loving, and caring woman and they don’t know what to do without her there.”

Sharon will be greatly missed by all she knew.

Her family will have a celebration of life gathering (in lieu of a formal service) where they will share stories and reflect on Sharon’s life and how much she meant to everyone.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

