Sharon Ann Severson, 79, died July 27, 2022, at the Windward Gardens in Camden. Sharon was born in Rockland on May 30, 1943, to Harry and Louise Wright.

Sharon grew up in Rockland and attended local schools. She graduated from Rockland High School.

After high school Sharon began her family before entering the work force at Sylvania. She worked for a few years before then moving to North Waldoboro. Sharon and her husband Milton had a large farm where they had raised chickens, horses, and cattle. She loved the horses but was a bit scared of them. The family would show them at the Union Fair and the Eastern Rodeo Association. Sharon enjoyed stock car races, was a wicked good cook who did everything from scratch, loved Elvis Presley and Kenny Rogers music, cats and her dog Sandy. She was a very caring and loving person.

Sharon was predeceased by her husband Milton Severson and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Collins (Billy), of Appleton, Lynn McMurray, of Union, and Lisa Severson (Bruce Dodge), of Rockport; son, M. G. Severson (Cherri), of Union; and grandchildren, Will Collins (Lisa), of Waldoboro, James McMurray, of Warren, Bruce Dodge Jr., of New York, Joe Zito, of New York, Donaven Dodge (Kaitlyn Arsenault), of Hope, Kelsey Grant, of Camden; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Larson, Elijah, Avaly, Jayden, Kimber, Teigen, BayLeigh, Kylie, and Nate; and brother, Arnold Wright, of New Hampshire.

A private family graveside service will be held at the North Parish Cemetery in St. George.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

