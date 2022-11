Sharon E. Moody, 68, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

You are invited to share your memories and condolences with the family by visiting their book of memories page at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Hall Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

