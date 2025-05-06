Sharon E. Thompson, “Bear,” 68, of New Harbor, passed away on the morning of May 5, 2025 at home with her family by her side. The daughter of Norman and Marilyn (Ducharme) Davis, she was born on March 4, 1957.

For 24 years, Sharon worked at the Samoset Restaurant in New Harbor, where she got the nickname “Bear.” She loved to go camping and her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Spencer and Carolyn. She was a true mama bear.

She leaves behind her husband of 41 years of marriage, Perry G. Thompson; children, Kimberly A. Thompson, and Jennifer M. Cunningham and her husband, Mathew; as well as her two beautiful grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Herbert W. Thompson, in 2004.

Sharon will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 23, at the New Harbor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Sharon’s family asks that donations be made to one’s local diabetes foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

