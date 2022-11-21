Sharon Elaine Moody, 68, of Nobleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022.

She was born in Rockland on Feb. 9, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Christine Glidden of Waldoboro.

Sharon graduated from Medomak Valley High School class of 1972. She also graduated from the University of Maine Gorham in 1976 with a BS degree in elementary education. Sharon taught kindergarten, second and third grade in the SAD 40 system at Miller School and Warren Elementary for approximately 19 years. She took a few years off to raise her family, then retired from teaching in 2003 to be a stay-at-home mom.

Sharon married Mark Alvah Moody Sr. on April 16, 1983; together they raised their family in their home in Nobleboro.

Sharon’s love of children was evident in her everyday living. She was a sought-after schoolteacher, making a difference in many children’s lives. It was not unusual for her to buy coats, boots, hats or mittens for any of her students in need. You will still find books, at Miller grade school, with her name in them that she left behind upon her retirement.

She was a loved mother, grandmother, aunt, and great- aunt to many children. The children always gravitated to her at any family gathering.

Sharon attended Safe Harbor Church in Waldoboro.

Sharon loved gardening; she could be seen many days out watering the flowers around her home. She loved family get-togethers where she shared her love of cooking.

Besides her parents, Sharon is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mark; daughter, Shelly Ann; son, Mark Jr., his wife Calyn, and grandsons, Wilder and Lander Moody; her brother, Ronald Glidden and his wife, Emily; niece, Shawna Kurr and her husband, Jeremy, their children Skylar and Sidney; nephew, Michael Wile; niece, Hanna Wile; niece, Kara Wieske, and her son Amari; sister-in-law, Charlene Moody Ward and her husband, Ron; nephew, Jeff Ward, his wife, Holly and children Maddie and Josh; niece, Kim Ward Libby, her husband, Jared, and children Paige, Lillia and Rosilla; nephew, Michael Ward, his wife, Lindsey, and children Grace, Claire, Gabe and Bennie; nephew, Greg Ward, his wife, Krystina, and children Abi, Izi, and Obi; niece, Jennifer, her fiance, Troy Turner, and children, Adayla, Aramae, and Zeke; her brother-in-law, Matthew Moody, his wife, Bonnie, and nephews Max, Sam, Slavik and niece Sofia; aunts, Virginia Jewett, Laura Gray, Elinor Eaton and husband, Milton; and uncle, David Glidden and wife, Sharon; also Sharon’s close friend, Georgia Hodgkins.

Sharon was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. She will be missed; a hole has been left in many hearts.

Visiting hours will from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Hall’s Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miller School for books for the school library, please put in the memo “In Memory of Sharon Moody,” mail to Miller School, 145 Kalers Corner Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

