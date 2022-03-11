Sharon Fowler Leeman, age 78, died at home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on June 18, 1943 in Thorndike, she lived in Wiscasset and worked at Stephen D. Reed M.D. Family Medicine and Miles Memorial Hospital. Sharon was a member of the United Baptist Church of Jefferson, most recently attended the Edgecomb Community Church in Edgecomb, and was a member of the Rebekah’s and the National Grange Association.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Fowler and Esther (Kennedy) Fowler; husband, Robert Lear Sr.; and husband, John Caton.

Survivors include husband, Ronald Leeman, of Wiscasset; brother, Jay Fowler and wife, Jane, of Lamoine; brother, Dale Fowler and wife, Jane, of Chester, N.H.; sister, Lynda Ward of Searsport; son, Robert Lear Jr. and wife, Christine, of Whitefield; son, Ronald Lear and wife, Pamela, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; and daughter, Sandra Toothaker and husband, Donald, of Avondale, Ariz. Sharon had six grandchildren to include Robert Lear III of Edgecomb, Kristin Lutz and husband, Nat, of Apple Valley, Minn., Garret Lear, of Tenino, Wash., Brian Toothaker, of Whitefield, Matthew Toothaker and wife, Kristen, of Waddell, Ariz., and Kaitlyn Toothaker, of Berwick. Sharon also had four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held in the spring at Grove Cemetery in Belfast. If you’d like to honor Sharon with a monetary donation, please consider contributing to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

