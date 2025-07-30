Sharon Gladys (Simmons) Smith, 80, of Mt. Vernon, passed away at home on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Sharon was born in Damariscotta in 1945 to Stephan and Evelyn (Richardson) Simmons and grew up in Nobleboro. Sharon graduated from Erskine Academy in 1963 before going to work at the state of Maine and Pat Jackson’s as a secretary.

Sharon was a dedicated mom who always took care of her boys and enjoyed knitting, bowling, word games, and mostly spending time with her sons, granddaughter, and friend Elaina Ennen. Taking trips to Maine lighthouses with her son Orrin was one of her favorite things.

Sharon is survived by sons, Dwight Smith and Edward Smith; granddaughter, Dayleea Smith; brother, Stephen Simmons; sisters, Carolyn (Kelly) Carroll, and Cindy Kelsey; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Orrin Smith; husband, Gerald Smith; parents, Stephan and Evelyn Simmons; and brothers, Ralph, Dwight, and Malcolm Simmons.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Lion’s Club, on Clubhouse Road in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Maine Special Olympics (somaine.org) would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, at 62 Bowdoin St. in Winthrop.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Roberts Funeral Home website, khrfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

