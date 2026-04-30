A graveside service for Sharon Levensaler, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2025, will be held at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
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A graveside service for Sharon Levensaler, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2025, will be held at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.