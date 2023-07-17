Sharon Norma Morton Elliott, born Feb. 17, 1945, in Damariscotta died May 21, 2023. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbi Lee Elliott, of Nobleboro, and Stacy James, of Damariscotta; her grandchildren, Harley Rose Clifford and Tyler Caleb Elliott James; her brother, Peter Morton, of Damariscotta; and sister; Wendy Follett, of Damariscotta.

She was predeceased by her mother and father. Also, by her ex-husband, Wayne Robert Elliott; and by her longtime partner, Eugene Winchenbach, who died on the same day just minutes apart. They got one last ride together to the funeral home; their love was something very special.

Sharon was a very hardworking woman; she was the assistant manager at Laverdiers and Rite Aid for most of her adult life. She loved her children and grandchildren, Mooses, and her dogs, Zoe and Cooper, and her cat, Jack. She will be missed dearly.

At her request she will be cremated with no funeral.

