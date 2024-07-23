We lost our beloved Shawn Patrick Hickey on June 17. He died at his home in Jefferson in a tractor accident.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; sister, Natalie; and brother-in-law, Brian; brother, Alexander; and sister-in-law, Kristin; his niece, Maeve; and nephews, Mason and Finnian. He leaves a son, Ezra; and grandson, Solomon; his uncle, Jimmy; aunts, Lydia and Paula; and his cousins. His death is preceded by his father, Paul Hickey; and uncle, Kevin Hickey.

Shawn was born Sept. 16, 1970, in Winchester, Mass.

Shawn’s first job at age 16 was as a carpenter’s apprentice to builder Christopher Doherty. He soon became a master of his trade and a trusted resource to all who sought his expertise. In the last years of his life Shawn mentored his nephew, Mason, passing his skills forward.

Shawn’s fearless passion for life left no stone unturned, no curiosity unexplored, no challenge unmet. His genius was in his every day giving of himself fully to life. Shawn’s endless interests, projects, and ingenuity kept him thoughtfully occupied. A jack-of-all-trades, master of many, from raising pigs and peacocks to gourmet cooking. He mastered sock knitting and sewing machines. Invincible at Scrabble and always as up for an intellectual debate as an arm wrestle. At any moment he was as ready to celebrate as he was to lend a helping hand.

He was, at heart, a truth seeker, a maverick, and a rebel, uncompromising in his values, authentic to the core. Shawn made his soul visible to everyone he met. His honesty and soulful expression made him trustworthy, noteworthy, lovable, and unforgettable. His inspiration and vitality will live in our hearts forever.

A memorial mass for Shawn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Church, in Newcastle. A reception will be held in the church hall immediately following the service.

