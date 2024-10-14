Shawn Wesley Groves, 60, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 from early-onset Alzheimer’s. Born June 14, 1964 in Rockland, his parents were Robert Groves, born in Massachusetts, and Julie Groves, born in Maine.

Shawn graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial Technical High School in Peabody, Mass. in 1981. Following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and stepfather, Shawn joined the U.S. Navy in 1984. He retired after more than 20 years in 2004. Shawn was honored and awarded many achievement and accommodation medals throughout his naval career and served proudly on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, including the John F. Kennedy, Forrestal, George Washington, and Dwight Eisenhower.

Shawn was an avid reader of U.S. military history, focusing on WWI and WWII. He also loved collecting and listening to music, particularly The Doors and The Allman Brothers.

Shawn was married to Jene (Kirby) Blake, from Iowa, and had two children, Jacob W. Groves, of Lexington Park, Md. and Jade A. Groves, of Bath. Shawn is survived by his wife, Leda Osmani, of Durres, Albania; several grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shawn’s mother and stepfather, Jack Marchant, reside in the Florida Keys and Maine.

Shawn was buried at sea, off the coast of Massachusetts, attended by a U.S. Naval Honor Guard, on Oct. 11, 2024. He will be missed by his family and his Elwell and Groves relatives, his many friends in New England, as well as his friends throughout the world.

