Shayna Lyn Bartolotta, “Bop” – mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, best friend – passed away on the afternoon of April 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born on May 2, 1996, in Rockport, she was the daughter of Salvatore C. and Rebecca J. (Albert) Bartolotta Jr.

Shayna grew up locally and was a 2014 graduate of Lincoln Academy, and received her Certified Nursing Assistant certification in 2013 from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center.

She loved her NY Islanders, a love shared with her dad, but not many others. In typical Shayna fashion, she took great enjoyment in taunting her Bruin fan friends every chance she got! She recently traveled to Boston with friends because her Islanders were playing their Bruins. A longtime dream come true for her… too bad her boys lost!

Shayna worked for many years as a CAN; some of her favorite times were spent with the memory loss residents. Most recently, she could be found behind the counter at Mike’s Place in Newcastle, brewing coffee, slinging breakfast sandwiches by the dozens, and dishing up attitude, all with a smile (unless you were the first customer of the day since she did not do mornings very well)!

Shayna – “You were never afraid to be authentically you.”

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert C. Albert, and Salvatore C. and Terry L. (Ketchum) Bartolotta Sr.

Shayna is survived by her parents, Sal and Becky Bartolotta; daughter, Eliana – the light of her life; sisters, Taylor M. Bartolotta and fiancé Merrill Chapman, and Skye A. (Holt) Johnson and husband, Peter; grandmother, Jane A. (Gross) Albert; aunts, Teresa J. Albert and fiance, Melissa M. Wing; nieces, Serenity, and Paisley; nephews, Sawyer, and Declan; Ellie’s father and bonus mom, Dylan and Melissa York; many great-aunts and great-uncles, cousins, friends, and “nieces/nephews” by choice, and her dog, Brutus.

A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 20 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A reception will follow the visitation for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dogwill, a non-profit organization providing vet care, food, toys, and other necessary supplies for pets of those in need: 1328 Washington St., Bath, ME 04530; or to an account for Ellie’s future, at Midcoast Federal Credit Union, payable to Eliana York at 41 U.S. Route 1, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

