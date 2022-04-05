Shayna Lyn Bartolotta, 25, of Bremen, passed away on the afternoon of April 2, 2022 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born on May 2, 1996, she was the daughter of Sal and Becky Bartolotta.

A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, April 20, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

