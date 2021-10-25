Shehab A. Farag, 46, of Pittsfield, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021. The son of Mohamed and Marjorie Farag, he grew up in Jefferson with his two siblings. The humor, wit, mischievousness, and affability for which he was known as a child were lasting traits that endured throughout his life.

Shehab loved to laugh. He was a silly and masterful prankster, adept at both in-the-moment gags and long-term ongoing jokes that lasted decades. A voracious reader, it was always amusing to contrast his varied book selections and appreciation of informed, thoughtful, and deep discussions, with his delight in finding and sharing the most foolish and silly videos online. Spending time with Shehab, one could count on engaging conversation, infectious laughter, frustratingly witty banter, and genuine connection.

Without any doubt, Shehab’s absolute greatest joy was his two sons, Cameron and Ethan. He loved being a dad and sharing his favorite pastimes with his boys. Cameron and Ethan have favorite memories of fishing and watching old Westerns together, and laughingly credit him with instilling a strong work ethic by virtue of how often he delegated tasks for them to complete. Indeed, his family can attest that Shehab escaped doing dishes at many holiday gatherings by deploying his sons in his place! Shehab’s pride in and love for his sons was evident in every conversation and he was excited for their futures.

Shehab is survived by his sons, Cameron Farag of Vassalboro, and Ethan Farag, of Randolph; his parents, Mohamed and Marge Farag, of Jefferson; his sister, S. Ayesha Farag of Waltham, Mass.; brother, Kameel Farag, of Oakland; and his nieces and nephew.

There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Shehab’s life. In lieu of flowers, Shehab’s family asks that all who wish to honor his life do so by prioritizing their health, wellbeing, and relationships with family and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

