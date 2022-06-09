Sheila Mae (McKnight) Baldacchino, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her home in Bristol with family members by her side. She was born Sept. 17, 1949, the daughter of Ralph “Junior” and Evelyn “Nancy” (Brewer) McKnight in Boothbay Harbor.

She helped support the family with a variety of jobs throughout her life, from working at The Bargain Center in Quincy, Mass., to night security guard of warehouses in Shelton, Conn. to chambermaid work at a variety of motels in Boothbay Harbor to Housekeeping at Miles Memorial, Cove’s Edge, and finally at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle.

She enjoyed all things family, from family potluck dinners, to holiday gatherings. During the earlier years of her daughter’s marriages, she often planned family vacations that included their new families. She loved buying gifts for those she loved and often went overboard with holiday gifts, but it always made her happy. Christmas was her favorite time of year. When she chose friends throughout her life, they were close, meaningful relationships that she viewed as extended family. Words cannot express the loss to all of us. Our lives will be forever altered by her absence.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Evelyn McKnight; her brother, James McKnight; and her son, Gerard Baldacchino Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Gerard Baldacchino Sr.; her brother, David McKnight of Maine; her sister, Brenda Myers, of Texas; daughters, Dawn Greenleaf, of Damariscotta, Kim Ezzell, of Wiscasset, Faith Crawford, of Bristol, and April Gagnon, of Newcastle; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and one due in August.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bristol Mills Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

