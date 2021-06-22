Sheila Pufahl, 74, passed away on June 11, 2021 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer with her family by her side. Sheila was born on June 23, 1946 in Damariscotta where she grew up and later on moved to Kittery.

She is predeceased by her parents, Rodney and Ennis Campbell, and her husband Leonard, who she was married to for 53 years.

She is survived by her three sons, Alan Pufahl, of Jefferson, Carl Pufahl, of Portsmouth, N.H. and Christopher Pufahl, of Portsmouth, NH.; her five grandchildren, Rachelle Pufahl, Nicholas Pufahl, Jack Pufahl, Kyle Pufahl, and Rylie Pufahl.

Sheila met Leonard and they settled in Portsmouth, N.H. for over 48 years where they raised their family. In 2019 Sheila moved in with her son in Jefferson. Sheila worked at the Portsmouth Senior High School in the custodian department for 25 years. She was an avid gardener and loved her Portsmouth, N.H. She had lots of passion for nature and American antiques. She loved the history and story they told.

Per Sheila’s wishes, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, or bush or plants in your garden.

There will be a gathering (celebration of life) for Sheila and Leonard at her son Alan’s home at 1013 N. Mountain Road, Jefferson on July 24, 2021 between 1 and 5 p.m.

