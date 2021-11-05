Advanced Search
Sheldon C. Trask Aug. 11, 1953 - Nov. 3, 2021

at

Sheldon C. Trask, 68, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away on the evening of Nov. 3, 2021 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born in Damariscotta on Aug. 11, 1953, he was the son of Clayton and Charlotte (Williams) Trask.

Sheldon grew up in Boothbay, attending local schools and graduating from Boothbay Region High School.

He worked as a painter for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years before retiring. Sheldon was interested in antique cars and loved attending family celebrations.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Charlotte. He is survived by his twin sister, Sharon Wursthorne and her husband, Edward, of South Portland; as well as nieces, nephews, a grand-niece and grand-nephews.

Sheldon will be remembered privately by his family in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

