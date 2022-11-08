Sheldon L. Mank, 91, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born in Jefferson on June 9, 1931, the son of Lee and Alice (Hunt) Mank.

Sheldon grew up and spent much of his childhood in Waldoboro. He married Nina Webber at their home in Winthrop Center on Dec. 6, 1969 and celebrated 49 years of marriage together before her passing in 2018.

Sheldon was employed as a tractor trailer truck driver for several years until being employed with the Town of Winthrop in the Public Works Department until his retirement in the early 1990s.

Sheldon loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also looked forward to his Sunday drives up to northern Maine.

Sheldon was predeceased by his wife, Nina; a son, Tony Mank; and brothers, Gerald and Roger; as well as a sister, Marjorie.

He is survived by his three sons, Lee Mank and wife, Amanda, of Readfield, Wayne Mank and wife, Donna, of Rockland, and Craig Mank, of Hope; three sisters, Pauline Bragg, and Lorraine Hayden, of Waldoboro, and Beth Benner of Jefferson; and one brother, Chester Mank, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Samantha Mank and Ryan Mank of Readfield, Christine Mank and her husband, Chad Gray, of Knox, Cathy Mank, of Rockland, and Kallista Mank-Arvin, of West Virginia; and great-grandchildren, Braydon and Carson Stratton, of Readfield, Elizabeth Mank, of Rockland, Alex Gray, Valerie Gray, Breanna Gray and Julie Gray, of Knox.

Brian’s life will be celebrated in a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Lakeview Cemetery, Narrows Pond Road, Winthrop.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family at khrfuneralhomes.com.

