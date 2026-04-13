Shelly Ann McCauley, born on Jan. 20, 1965 to George and Virginia Berry at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, passed away leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and unforgettable memories.

Shelly spent her early years in Damariscotta before making Portsmouth, N.H. her permanent home in early adulthood. She was known for her free spirit, her deep love for family and friends, and her lifelong affection for the many pets she cared for over the years. Shelly had a passion for adventure and travel, with Hawaii holding a special place in her heart as one of her favorite destinations.

Shelly will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, vibrant personality, and caring nature touched the lives of many.

Shelley is predeceased by her sister, Heidi Britland. She is survived by her beloved son, Connor McCauley and his soon-to-be wife, Samantha Good; her brother, George Berry; her sister, Tracy Berry; her nieces, Anna Berry and Cassie Berry; and her nephews, Alex Britland, Tyler Britland, and Cameron Britland.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026 from 5-7 p.m. at J. Verne Wood – Buckminster Chapel Funeral Home. A celebration of Shelly’s life will follow on Saturday, April 18, 2026 from 2-5 p.m. at the Portsmouth Country Club. All are welcome to attend and honor her memory.

Shelly’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

