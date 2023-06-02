Sherburne Prescott de Garmo, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023 at Maine Medical Center. He was a renaissance man of many talents, a woodworker, artist, mechanic, and sculptor who enjoyed creating beautiful and functional pieces for his home.

Sherburne, also known as “Sherbie” to family and friends, was born on Dec. 30, 1937 in Port Chester, N.Y. to Joan Askew and Stanley de Garmo, and graduated from Judson School for Boys in Phoenix, Ariz. He attended Arizona State University and Columbia in New York.

He is survived by his second wife of 47 years, Barbara; their son, Hunter; and grandson, Finnegan. His daughters, Christine de Garmo and her daughter, Chrystal Figueroa, and Jeanette de Garmeau and her daughters, Harley and Tilly Griffiths. Also surviving his sister, Marjorie de Garmo.

