Sheryl Guptill Pitcher, 75, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Barbie, and son, Corey, holding her hands, on the evening of Feb. 1, 2023. Born in Damariscotta on Nov. 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Frank Guptill Sr. and Barbara Sproul Guptill.

Sherry attended schools in Waldoboro, and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1965. After high school, she gained employment at Sylvania in Waldoboro. She was the first female mechanic in the company.

After having heart issues at the age of 38, her doctors made her retire, but not before getting her 20 years and achieving the rank of grade 8 mechanic, which she was very proud of. After retiring, she made Christmas wreaths and decorations for Evergreen Farms in Waldoboro until her passing.

She loved to read, put puzzles together, knit, play beano, and play cards with her close friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Sproul Guptill; her father, Frank Guptill Sr.; and step-mother, Celia Guptill; grandparents, Howard and Harriett Sproul; sister-in-law, Mary Guptill; and nephew, Johnny Guptill.

Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Barbara Fales, of North Nobleboro; son, Corey Pitcher and his wife, Angel, and their son, (Shery’s extra sparkle in her eye and grandson) Keanan Pitcher, of North Nobleboro; brother, Frank Guptill Jr. and his wife, Joy, of Waldoboro; brother, Kim Guptill and his wife, Andrea, of Bristol; as well as four nephews and one niece.

Per her request, there will be no formal service. She will be laid to rest in the family plot at the Hall Cemetery in Jefferson in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com

