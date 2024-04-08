Shiela Louise (McNaughton) Maxcy, age 82, of Waldoboro, passed away on Easter Sunday at Harbor View Cottage in Newcastle with her loving husband and daughter by her side. During her last hours, Dale told her “The greatest gift I ever received was from your mom and dad, and that was you.”

Shiela had battled Alzheimer’s for seven years with Dale as her faithful caregiver. Dale was able to keep her at home with him up until the last five months of her life. Due to the progression of this horrible disease, she was just not able to continue to stay at her home.

Shiela was born in Hallowell, daughter of William and Edna McNaughton, and lived on a farm helping do all the chores associated with farming. She was her dad’s shadow and loved to go with him to auctions to look at and buy cows. When she was in the sixth grade, the family moved to a farm in Waldoboro. She was “just an ole farm girl” as she would tell you and her love of cows stayed with her for the rest of her life.

She met Dale soon after moving to Waldoboro (she was 12 and he was 13). They were a match made in heaven and true soulmates. They grew up together and only had eyes for each other for almost 71 years. Shiela and Dale would have celebrated 62 years of marriage this coming July 14.

Shiela graduated from Waldoboro High School, class of 1960. She worked as a waitress in high school for Priscilla’s Restaurant located in Winslows Mills, she worked for a year at Sylvania, and at Depositors Trust Co., which was later bought out by Key Bank, for 33 years. Shiela enjoyed working at the bank and had many loyal customers who would wait in line (even if other teller windows were available) just for Shiela to wait on them. She was very helpful and could explain things in a simple way so that her customers were loyal to her. She was lucky to be able to retire at the age of 52.

Shiela is survived by her husband, Dale Maxcy, of Waldoboro; daughter, Kelly Maxcy Scofield and her husband, Tom; grandson, Dustin Chamberlain and his fiance, Britany Coffman; great-grandson, Cayson Chamberlain; great-granddaughter, Cinni Chamberlain; sister, Shani Levensaler; and brother, Conrad McNaughton and his partner, Sue; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Gloria Laflin; and her father and mother-in-law, Earle “Doc” Maxcy and Dorothy Maxcy.

Shiela and Dale enjoyed a full life together enjoying earlier years at the Maxcy cottage on Damariscotta Lake with family get togethers, boating and water skiing. They enjoyed going to country concerts, boating, snowmobiling, movies, and going out to eat. They also loved spending time with their best friends, Maynard and Marcia Prock. The couples went on a few trips to Tennessee as well as Florida. Shiela enjoyed spending time with her grandson when he was growing up, flower gardening, reading, and sitting on her bench down at the river talking with God. Once Dale retired 21 years ago, they were together 24/7.

Dale and Kelly would like to thank Harborview Cottage as well as Beacon Hospice. We are so grateful for the loving wonderful care she received for the last five months.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro with funeral services immediately following at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Hall Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To offer online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Shiela’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

