Shiela Louise Maxcy, 82, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2024, with her loving family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to gather for an hour of visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, where a funeral will be held at 1 p.m. A full obituary will be published when available.

Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro.

