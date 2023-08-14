Shirley Ann (Yeaton) Anderson, 79, of Bremen, passed away peacefully leaving her earthly struggles behind to be with her savior on Aug. 10, 2023.

Shirley suffered a severe stroke in 1995, and later developed dementia, but still kept her faith and love for her family and friends intact during her entire battle.

Shirley was born in Damariscotta on Feb. 24, 1944 to Virginia (Creamer) Yeaton and Stanley Yeaton. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Grace McLain, and grandfather, Almond McLain.

In her youth, she had a large, loving family around her often who doted on her and it was well deserved. She married the love of her life, Jerry Anderson, while she was a teenager, and they raised their family in Bremen in the house that she grew up in.

During her marriage she worked at a fish factory in Rockland, cleaned several homes in Bremen and Rockland, and also worked as a certified nursing assistant at Fieldcrest Manor Nursing Home in Waldoboro.

Shirley enjoyed reading, often times revisiting a local book barn to find something new. She enjoyed taking pictures to add to her growing photo albums, cooking for her family and friends, and going to the movies with friends to enjoy their company.

She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and decorating her home. One of her greatest passions was music. She would often listen to earlier rock, loudly, and also 1970s country. She went to many live concerts around the state with her friends to see some of her favorite and popular country music performers from the ‘70s and early rock singers. She was so happy to acquire a ticket see her favorite artist, Elvis, in 1977, but it never came to be.

Shirley spent a lot of her remaining years at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home after her husband, Jerry, became too ill to take care of her. He was a devoted husband and visited her every day.

She was well known for her loving and caring way, and her infectious smile. Many nurses and staff members grew very fond of her, and she felt the same way towards each of them. Shirley was a gift to everyone that knew her. She is finally at peace with her husband, and many other loved ones. She left her mark on this world, and will always remain loved, missed, and never forgotten.

Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerry Anderson; brothers, Tommy Yeaton, Henry Wellman, and David Wellman; sister, Carmen (Yeaton) Rawley.

She is survived by her three sons, Bruce Anderson and his wife, Debbie, of Bremen, Todd Anderson, of Bremen, Gerald “Jed” Anderson and his partner, Michelle, of Bremen & Augusta; grandchildren, Tasha Anderson, of Bremen, Trevor Anderson, of Bremen, Todd Anderson Jr., of Bangor, Sean Root, of Florida, Nicole Anderson, of Augusta; great-grandchildren, Brayden, of Augusta, Gabrian, of Augusta, and a third great-grandchild due in November; sister, Holly (Yeaton) Overlock and her husband, Brad, of Warren; brothers, Brad Yeaton and his wife, Roberta, of Cushing, Gary Wellman and his partner, Jenny, of Waldoboro; cousin, Robert Creamer and his wife, Angela, of Waldoboro; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Hillside Cemetery, in Bremen.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

