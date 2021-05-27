Shirley Ann Liddle-Davison passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 24, 1943, on a Friday in New York City. She was born to Russell and Bessie Liddle.

She attended Queens College, Long Island College, and New York University. She became a registered nurse and was devoted to the profession for 55 years. Shirley Ann was a medical administrator at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass., St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor, and for Rousseau Management in Midcoast Maine. In addition, Shirley Ann published several nursing journals. She spent her career as a mentor and an inspiration to countless others in the nursing field. Shirley Ann was a consultant and educator in many schools, and was passionate about the Maine Special Olympics organization.

Shirley Ann was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Richard Davison, who passed away in 2015; three grandchildren, John, Chi, and MacAlister; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathy Liddle.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Darlene Carmolli (Larry) of Chelmsford, Mass., Lori Puza (Robert) of West Springfield, Mass., Peter Davison (Lesley) of Topsham, Kenneth Davison (Laurie) of Westfield, Mass., Theresa Gregal (John) of Westerly, R.I., and Emily Davison (Lyndsey) of Red Hook, N.Y. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Christina, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Chiara, Matthew, Sarah, Leah, Ailyn, Wilder, and Zora.

She is also survived by siblings, Russell (Judy) Liddle, Mark (Sheryl) Liddle, Mary Beth (Michael) Polchaninoff; a sister-in-law, Ann Longley; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, on Wednesday, June 2 from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Boothbay Harbor, on Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley Ann’s memory and sent to Special Olympics Maine, 125 John Roberts Road #5, South Portland, ME 04106 or somaine.org.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

