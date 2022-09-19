Shirley Ann Main, 86, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village in Boothbay after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Mass. on Dec. 11, 1935.

She grew up in Avon, Mass. where she attended local schools and graduated high school. On June 9, 1957 she married the love of her life, George O. Main Jr. The couple moved to Wiscasset shortly after marrying and made their home there together until his passing in 1996.

A devoted Christian, Shirley was a long-time member of the Winthrop Methodist Church, and more recently the Damariscotta Baptist Church. She loved spending time with George at their cottage in Fayette, and adored all the dogs she had throughout the years.

Besides her husband George, Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Jodi (Main) Copp in 2016.

Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jon Main, of Rhode Island; and George Main III and his wife, Katie, of Lisbon; two grandchildren, Jessica Ruel and Corey Copp; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Ruel and Dylan Ruel; and three very special friends, Trina Lewis, Dianne Chapman and Donna Craig.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest privately with her husband.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

