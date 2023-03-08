Shirley Ann P. Raymond

Shirley (Ayotte) Raymond, 87, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. Born to Theodore and Laura Ayotte, of Winslow, she was the youngest of seven daughters.

Shirley graduated with Winslow High School’s class of 1952 and went on to Mount Ida College in Boston. She started her career as an Eastern Airlines reservations agent, and it was at this point that her lifelong love of travel began. While with Eastern, Shirley moved to New York City, then to Fort Lauderdale and to Miami, Fla., only to later return to Winslow in her VW bug to marry the boy down the street, Thomas Raymond.

Tom and Shirley settled in Windsor, Conn. in 1960, where they raised their two daughters. Shirley was a woman of many talents, knitting sweaters and sewing clothes for her girls, and volunteering as a Girl Scout leader until she returned to work when her children were older.

Because of her love of travel, Shirley continued her career in the tourism industry, working in several travel agencies, and eventually for American Express Travel. She and Tom also toured extensively in their later years, with trips to Alaska, Scandinavia, Iceland, Europe, and the world beyond. Her daughter, Paula, loved traveling with her to Ireland, England, France, and Italy.

In retirement, Tom and Shirley relocated to Damariscotta to be closer to family and their roots. Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed attending Senior College classes. She loved watching football, golf, and “Jeopardy,” and she would answer almost all of the questions every night. She was also passionate about quilting and was a member of the Clamshell Quilters as well as the local garden and women’s clubs. She and Tom enjoyed camping and canoeing for many of their 60 years together. She had a special loving bond with her granddaughter, Kelliann, who in her heart, will always be her baby.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Ayotte and Laura Dube Ayotte.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Raymond, of Damariscotta; her daughter, Lisa O’Connell; son-in-law, Frank O’Connell; and granddaughter, Kelliann O’Connell, all of Sandwich, Mass.; and her daughter, Paula Raymond, of New York City, N.Y.

A graveside service for friends and family will be held in the spring.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

