Shirley Ellen Benner, 89, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home on June 2, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Friendship, to Willie and Julie (Winchenbach) Wotton, Shirley grew up in her hometown, where she spent her formative years. She later moved to Waldoboro after marrying her husband, Bernard Benner, on Nov. 8, 1957, just as he returned from the service.

Shirley was a homemaker and caregiver, always ensuring her family was taken care of. Over the years, she also worked at Sylvania and the Sardine Factory. However, it was her treasured spot on Cranberry Island that truly captured her spirit – a little slice of heaven where she found joy and tranquility.

An adventurer at heart, Shirley loved to dance, roller skate, and ice skate. Her love for animals was evident, especially in her cherished bond with her three dear cats. Shirley’s warmth, laughter, and love will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard; her parents; and her brothers, Myron, Alfred, and Russell.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Denny Benner and his wife, Maureen, of Waldoboro, Kevin Benner and his wife, Charity, of Friendship, and Rex Benner and his wife, Meredith, of Friendship. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kristy Winslow and husband, Jerold, of Waldoboro, Ryan Benner, Alex Benner and fiancé, Bailey, Cassidy Benner, Zackary Benner, Sydni Benner and fiancé, Chace, Erik Benner, and Lindsay Benner, all of Friendship; her great-grandchildren, Mila, Kyler, Hailey, and Tayler; as well as her niece, Brenda; and friend, Louise, who had been so graciously caring for her; and several other nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband at Sweetland Cemetery in Waldoboro, where her family will honor her life privately.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Benner family, visit Shirley’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

