Shirley (Eckler) Pooler, 83, of Port Crane, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 30, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Walden, N.Y., daughter to the late Harold and Mary Emma Eckler. She was also predeceased by a brother, Rev. Robert Eckler.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; children, Elizabeth (Greg) Brown and Doug (Sarah) Pooler; and grandchildren, Evelyn, Simon, Isaac, and Aaron.

Shirley graduated as salutatorian from Walden High School. She then received her nursing degree at Wheaton College and public health nursing certificate at Columbia University. She worked as a nurse in labor and delivery, teaching student nurses on medical floors and as a public health nursing supervisor in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Her life was centered on serving Christ by serving and caring for others: as a nurse, as a missionary in Mexico in the ’60s, then as a pastor’s wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her husband at Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport, First Baptist Church in Nobleboro, and Central Baptist Church in Greene, N.Y.

She enjoyed music throughout her life. She played the piano and the organ for church, choir, and special occasions. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.

Calling hours will be held outside Tuesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church, 91 Baldwin St., Binghamton, N.Y. with masks and social distancing measures in place. A private memorial service will be held for the family and available for viewing Wednesday, July 15 at cbcbing.webs.com.

Arrangements are by Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango St., Greene, N.Y. and condolences may be sent to the family at rootfh.com.

