Shirley Gertrude Patch (Eaton) Ferris, born May 2, 1924, Worcester, Mass. to Athelie and Frederick Patch, peacefully left this life at first light, Jan. 11, 2023 with her daughters by her side at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle where she enjoyed her final years with friends, much laughter, and a spectacular view of the Damariscotta River.

Known by some as “Shirl the Pearl,” her life was filled from a young age with a love of music. Her clear alto voice graced many church choirs and choral groups throughout her life in both Massachusetts and Maine where she was a member of the “internationally acclaimed” Seaglass Chorale of Kennebunk.

Her early years with Bill, her first husband who left this life way too young, were filled with creating family memories of skiing, hiking, church and youth group, Girl Scout leader, family camping trips, and sharing songs around the campfire.

She eventually married Dick, a widower, brought two families together, and they lovingly raised their remaining young children. She and Dick enjoyed family time, travel with friends to Europe and beyond, lived life fully, and eventually moved to Kennebunk. Their summer camp on a pond in Vienna was a shared spot of quiet beauty where they created more family memories.

She was a member of the D.A.R., Eastern Star-Cradle Rock Chapter, Wesley United Methodist Church, Worcester, Mass., and Christ Church, Kennebunk.

She is predeceased by her first and second husband, respectively, William S. Eaton, and Richard J. Ferris; stepson, Richard Ferris Jr.; and her three siblings, Norma, James, and Ruth, Shirley being the oldest.

She leaves behind children by her first husband, Lisa (Eaton) Maliska, Chuck Eaton and wife, Lael, and Judi (Eaton) Ekholm and husband, Erik; grandchildren, Leif Ekholm, Krista (Ekholm) Wrona, Cary (Eaton) Cserny, Buddy Eaton, and Erin (Eaton) Hall; eight dearly loved great-grandchildren; and step-children, Sherlie (Ferris) LaPierre, Judy (Ferris) Bell, and their families.

There will be a private burial in the spring at the Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, Mass. A time and location for a family gathering to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your charity of choice.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Family, friends, and music filled her life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

