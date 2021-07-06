Shirley Ingraham Woodcock, 92, died July 4, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Shirley was born on Oct. 4, 1929 in Lowell, Mass. Shirley graduated from Houlton High School. Shirley was a longtime resident of Dutch Neck in Waldoboro.

She worked as a secretary, a cafeteria worker at the Miller Grade School, and later as a CNA at Cove’s Edge and Miles Health Care. She was a Communicant at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Friday Afternoon Guild, Bristol Extension, St. Paul’s Society in Dutch Neck, Dutch Neck Community Club, and Lakeview OES Chapter No. 127.

Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Woodcock, in 1986; her husband, Lawrence Woodcock, in 1994; and by her son, William Woodcock, in 2010.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Bailey, of Wiscasset, and Helen Tetu and her husband Dan, of Falmouth; sisters, Eleanor Gooch, of Sarasota, Fla., and Holly Ingraham, of Brunswick; grandchildren, Louis Bailey, Sarah Bailey Thomas, Ryan Woodcock, Richard Woodcock, Amiee Tetu Haight, Patricie Tetu, and Paige Tetu; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Dutch Neck Cemetery in Waldoboro with the Rev. John Ineson officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Waldoboro Food Pantry, P.O. Box 692, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

