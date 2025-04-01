Shirley Irene Bartlett, 73, passed away on the morning of March 28, 2025, at Central Maine Medical Center, with her daughter by her side, following a sudden illness. The earth marked her passing not with darkness, but with a sunrise.

Born on Feb. 6, 1952, Shirley was the eldest daughter of William E. and Frederica G. Bartlett. She was raised in Whitefield, attending Whitefield Elementary before graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1970. She later pursued studies in public administration at the University of Maine at Augusta until the birth of her daughter shifted her focus to motherhood – a role she embraced selflessly for the rest of her life. Her final words, spoken with a proud smile, were, “That’s my daughter!”

Shirley was as smart as she was stubborn – a fiery redhead, full of grit, quick-witted, and thoughtful – but most of all, she was kind. A gifted writer and poet, an avid reader, and a passionate music lover, she had recently become an obsessive puzzler. Her life was one lived for others, mostly her daughter and grandsons, and was deeply rooted in her belief in and commitment to public service. Shirley maintained a strong relationship with God, striving to live by the teachings of Jesus. She firmly believed that each of us, regardless of circumstance, has the capacity to help others.

Shirley had a fun-loving spirit and often reminisced about her first car, a blue 1966 Mustang Fastback, which she adored despite its challenges in Maine winters and lack of power steering. Keeping with this theme, she was frequently found listening to her favorite song, “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett, or other lively tunes from that era. A self-professed “lead foot,” she took great joy in driving, and after purchasing her first brand-new car in the 1990s, friends often reported to her daughter that she had been seen zipping around town at excessive speeds. In her younger years, she enjoyed nights out dancing and cherished time spent with her best friend, Statie, on Matinicus Island.

During high school, Shirley worked as a waitress alongside her sisters at Nelson’s Diner in Windsor, owned by her beloved aunt, Margaret Nelson. After the birth of her daughter, Amanda, Shirley discovered a deep passion for public service. She was incredibly proud of her long career with the state of Maine.

Shirley worked in human resources at AMHI in the 1980s, served as the human resources manager for the Department of Economic and Community Development in the 1990s, and spent 13 years at Efficiency Maine as the state energy program manager, retiring in 2009. Her dedication was recognized nationally when the Federal Department of Energy named her state energy program manager of the year. Throughout her career, she formed many treasured friendships and found great mentors.

Shirley will be forever cherished and remembered by her daughter, Amanda Bartlett; grandsons, Jaden Bartlett and Eben Page; and her sisters, Patricia Bartlett, Lori Bartlett (along with her companion, Kenneth R. Minoty Sr.), and Kathy Bartlett.

She was predeceased by her parents, William E. and Frederica G. Bartlett; maternal grandparents, Dana and Devinda “Mimi” Quinnam; and paternal grandparents, Samuel and Grace Bartlett; and her sister, Joyce Bartlett.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Marshwood Center in Lewiston, with special appreciation for Shirley’s favorite nurse, Kim, for the care, support, and quality of life they provided in her later years.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at noon at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St. in Augusta. Shirley expressly requested a cheerful memorial featuring both a Catholic priest and “good ole” rock ‘n’ roll. The family will do their best to dutifully reconcile these two requests into one service. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors – with extra credit given for sparkle.

Shirley always loved flowers, especially the bright pinks, blues, and purples of springtime. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Lithgow Library, P.O. Box 2456, Augusta, ME 04338-2456.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Knowlton Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta, ME 04333.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family obituary page of Knowlton Hewins Funeral Home website, khrfuneralhomes.com.

