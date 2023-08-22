Sigrid M. Sproul, 78, passed away on the morning of Aug. 10, 2023 at her home in South Bristol. Sigrid was born in 1944 in Röhrsdorf Schlesien, part of Germany prior to World War II. In 1947, her family was forced to leave, and she endured time in a refugee camp before moving on to Sonneberg Thurigen. In 1949, her family moved to Wiesbaden and reunited with her father, who had been a prisoner of war.

By 1962, Sigrid had met Robert A. Sproul Jr. on a blind date that led to their marriage on May 9, 1964 in Wiesbaden at St. Bonifatius church. The young couple moved to the USA in late 1964 and lived on the Sproul family farm before buying a house in Pemaquid Harbor in 1966. It was in Pemaquid Harbor that they raised their family and became a part of a close-knit set of neighbors on the harbor road. By the early 2000s, they had moved back to the family farm.

Although trained in a business school in Germany, when Sigrid moved to the United States, she worked odd jobs to make ends meet, and that included a long stint waitressing at the Pine Grove Drive-In. During her time at Pine Grove, lifelong friendships were made and many adventures were shared.

In 1984, Sigrid pursued a career in real estate, became a broker, and ultimately started her own real estate company. She catered to all people and was always most pleased when she was able to assist them in pursuing their own home, big or small.

Sigrid’s biggest achievement was the success of her family. She is fondly remembered by her brother, Wolfgang Hoffmann; and sister, Brigitte Hoffmann from Wiesbaden, Germany; as well as by her husband of 60 years, Robert A. Sproul Jr., of South Bristol. Sigrid is also survived by her daughter, Sabine Schmick and husband, Jim Schmick, of Otis Orchards, Wash.; daughter, Heidi and husband, Dmitriy Kopytnik, of Newcastle; as well as her son, Justin Sproul, of Newark, Del. , and his partner, Miranda. Loving grandchildren, Henry Schmick, Belle Schmick, and Veronika Kopytnik, will always remember the kindness and generosity of their loving Oma.

A celebration of Sigrid’s life at will be held at Clark’s Cove Farm in Walpole, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-6 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

