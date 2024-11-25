Sigrun “Sigi” Thissell, 81, of Friendship, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease with loving family by her side on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Breakwater Commons in Rockland.

She was born in Berlin, Germany on June 9, 1943, to Franz and Luzie (Schmidt) Nicklaus. When Sigi was still a child, both parents passed away and her grandparents continued to raise her and her older sister, Karin “Nicki.”

After graduating from high school, Sigi spent her early working years as an au pair in London and while there, took classes at Oxford University. She later moved back to Berlin and worked as a store clerk, and it was there that she met Richard “Dick” Thissell who was stationed at the Army base. They were married in Berlin in May 1965, and when Dick was discharged in 1966, they moved to Maine. There they bought an old farmhouse on Hatchet Cove in Friendship where they raised two children.

Shortly after moving to Maine, Sigi became a naturalized U.S. citizen, which made her very proud. Before her children were born, she worked for a time at Sylvania in Waldoboro. When her children got older, she wanted to go back to work, and found employment at FMC Marine Colloids in Rockland. She worked there for 28 years in administration and human resources. During that time, she also continued her education. Taking classes after work, she earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and graduated alongside her son in 1992. This accomplishment was another source of great pride.

Never one to sit still for long, Sigi loved to stay busy and to travel. She would visit her sister in Germany every other year; her sister reciprocating with visits to Friendship equally as often. Both children accompanied her on multiple trips to Berlin over the years. Other favorite activities included ballet, reading, gardening, boating, island picnicking, swimming, long walks, stays at their hunting camp, cross-country skiing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, positive outlook on life, and kind heart.

Sigi is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dick Thissell, of Friendship; daughter, Tanya Cook and husband, Daryl, of Scarborough; son, Shawn Thissell and partner, Gayla Braley, of South Thomaston; grandson, Jackson Thissell, of Port Clyde; sister, Karin Lutz, and niece, Swenja, of Berlin, Germany; as well as extended family and friends.

A private celebration of life is planned for summer 2025.

Donations may be made in Sigi’s memory to the Friendship Ambulance Auxiliary Foundation, P.O. Box 103, Friendship, ME 04547 (healthyfriendship.org).

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Thissell family, visit Sigi’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

