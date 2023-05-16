Simon V. Keochakian died on April 7, 2023 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. after battling cancer. He was 87 years old. He was preceded in death by Joan, his beloved wife of 64 years, in 2021.

A psychologist, teacher, counselor, woodsman, and collector, Simon was also father to his three sons, Stephen, Gregory, and Geoffrey, and a welcoming father-in-law to his daughters-in-law, Sylvia, wife of Gregory, and Claire Sommer, wife of Geoffrey, of Damariscotta.

His favorite role in life was being the grandfather to his three granddaughters, Mirjam, Hannah, and Selma, who were his pride and joy and were in his thoughts every day.

He was born in Madison in 1935 as the youngest of three children, with his brother Isaac and sister Margaret, being the children of Vartan Karchakian and Marjam (nee Manoogian) Karchakian.

Intending to pursue a degree in the physical sciences upon entering MIT, shortly thereafter Simon found himself inspired to explore the world of psychology. A graduate of Springfield College, University of Michigan, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, he stayed on at UMass as a staff psychologist, associate professor, and student counselor.

He spent 37 years teaching and helping students navigate through their college careers. After retiring he moved into union organizing and became president of the Service Employees International Union, the staff union on campus.

Often referred to as a renaissance man, he pursued many diverse interests in his free time. He trained to be a silversmith, dabbled in glassblowing, and was a Fulbright Scholar. He also collected artwork, postcards, and books. He was probably most widely known for his time spent as a woodsman and forester, which he began to appreciate while working with his father from a young age.

Simon and Joan were happiest when spending time with friends and family. They also traveled widely exploring roots in Armenia, visiting friends in Europe, and exotic places out of curiosity. A semester abroad spent with family at the Yerevan State University, Armenia, in 1982 was certainly one of his most impactful experiences. Invariably, he and Joan were always glad to be home. They considered both Amherst and locations in Maine home, especially Wiscasset and Vinalhaven, where they spent most of their summers with friends and family.

Simon and Joan arrived in Amherst in 1959 and became quickly immersed in social and civic organizations, cooperatives, unions, and volunteer groups. He will be greatly missed, but the fullness of his life will serve as an inspiration for many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Connection or a charity of your choice.

